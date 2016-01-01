Dr. Boneh Avidor, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avidor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Boneh Avidor, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Boneh Avidor, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Middle Island, NY.
Dr. Avidor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Boneh G Avidor606 Middle Country Rd # F, Middle Island, NY 11953 Directions (631) 766-2276Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 9:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avidor?
About Dr. Boneh Avidor, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1033203088
Education & Certifications
- Pace University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avidor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avidor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avidor works at
Dr. Avidor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avidor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avidor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avidor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.