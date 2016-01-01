Bonita Conner, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonita Conner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bonita Conner, FNP
Overview of Bonita Conner, FNP
Bonita Conner, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ogema, MN.
Bonita Conner's Office Locations
CHI St Joseph's Health
40520 Co Highway 34 White Earth Ctr, Ogema, MN 56569
Monday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Thursday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Bonita Conner, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1497791115
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center
