Bonita Hachey, PA-C
Overview of Bonita Hachey, PA-C
Bonita Hachey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA.
Bonita Hachey's Office Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, good explanations of findings, offered several options for treatment. Doesn’t rush, willing to answer questions.
About Bonita Hachey, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1386041424
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Bonita Hachey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bonita Hachey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Bonita Hachey using Healthline FindCare.
Bonita Hachey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Bonita Hachey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonita Hachey.
