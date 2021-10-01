Bonita McNally-Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bonita McNally-Brown, LPC
Overview
Bonita McNally-Brown, LPC is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA.
Locations
Child Family & Community Inc.300 Mount Lebanon Blvd Ste 301B, Pittsburgh, PA 15234 Directions (412) 343-2000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind, and empathetic
About Bonita McNally-Brown, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1457405771
Frequently Asked Questions
Bonita McNally-Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Bonita McNally-Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonita McNally-Brown.
