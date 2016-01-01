Bonnie Blumenkrantz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bonnie Blumenkrantz, MFT
Overview
Bonnie Blumenkrantz, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Los Angeles, CA.
Locations
- 1 8929 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 106, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 822-5688
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Bonnie Blumenkrantz, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1962419564
Frequently Asked Questions
