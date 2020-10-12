Bonnie Boshart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bonnie Boshart, FNP
Overview of Bonnie Boshart, FNP
Bonnie Boshart, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilson, NC.
Bonnie Boshart works at
Bonnie Boshart's Office Locations
Wilson Medical Associates200 Glendale Dr W, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 399-0737Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Very patient considerate willing to answer all questions friendly eager to help you .I highly recommend her
About Bonnie Boshart, FNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1063043008
Bonnie Boshart works at
