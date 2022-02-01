Dr. Bonnie Chalker, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bonnie Chalker, OD
Overview of Dr. Bonnie Chalker, OD
Dr. Bonnie Chalker, OD is an Optometrist in Palm Coast, FL.
Dr. Chalker works at
Dr. Chalker's Office Locations
Eye Style Optical1240 Palm Coast Pkwy Sw, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 446-4210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Sunshine Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor was great I don't know why they are closed, maybe she is bonding with her new baby? She is worth the wait rather than search for a new doctor.
About Dr. Bonnie Chalker, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1316998529
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chalker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalker accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalker works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalker.
