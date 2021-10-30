See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashua, NH
Bonnie Duquette, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Bonnie Duquette, APRN

Bonnie Duquette, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashua, NH. 

Bonnie Duquette works at Downtown Medical Associates in Nashua, NH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bonnie Duquette's Office Locations

    Nashua Center for Healthy Adults- Southern New Hampshire Health
    280 Main St Ste 210, Nashua, NH 03060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 577-3300
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Oct 30, 2021
    First visit with Bonnie Duquette was great. She was personable and knowledgeable. She listened to me and we discussed options. I highly recommend her.
    Denise — Oct 30, 2021
    About Bonnie Duquette, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942780044
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bonnie Duquette has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Bonnie Duquette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bonnie Duquette works at Downtown Medical Associates in Nashua, NH. View the full address on Bonnie Duquette’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Bonnie Duquette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnie Duquette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonnie Duquette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonnie Duquette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

