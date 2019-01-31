Bonnie Hill, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonnie Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bonnie Hill, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Bonnie Hill, CNM
Bonnie Hill, CNM is a Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA.
Bonnie Hill works at
Bonnie Hill's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bonnie Hill?
Bonnie is very professional, caring and kind. I’ve been seeing her for a few years now and I like her more each time.
About Bonnie Hill, CNM
- Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1376552844
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Bonnie Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bonnie Hill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Bonnie Hill using Healthline FindCare.
Bonnie Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bonnie Hill works at
11 patients have reviewed Bonnie Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnie Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonnie Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonnie Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.