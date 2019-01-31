See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tacoma, WA
Bonnie Hill, CNM

Gynecology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Bonnie Hill, CNM

Bonnie Hill, CNM is a Gynecology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Bonnie Hill works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bonnie Hill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cryoablation
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Excision of Skin Lesion
Cryoablation
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cryoablation Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 31, 2019
    Bonnie is very professional, caring and kind. I’ve been seeing her for a few years now and I like her more each time.
    Carol Foreman in WA — Jan 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Bonnie Hill, CNM
    About Bonnie Hill, CNM

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1376552844
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bonnie Hill, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonnie Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bonnie Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Bonnie Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bonnie Hill works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Bonnie Hill’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Bonnie Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnie Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonnie Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonnie Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

