Dr. McCluskey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bonnie McCluskey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bonnie McCluskey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Yaphank, NY.
Dr. McCluskey works at
Locations
John J Foley Skilled Nursing Facility14 Glover Dr, Yaphank, NY 11980 Directions (631) 852-4400
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Mccluskey now for 5 years. She is very compassionate and understanding. She is also non judgemental.
About Dr. Bonnie McCluskey, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861410508
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCluskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCluskey works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCluskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCluskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.