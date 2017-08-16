Bonnie Sprague, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonnie Sprague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bonnie Sprague, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Bonnie Sprague, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Seattle Pacific University, School Of Healthscience, Postgraduate Courses For Arnp Certification and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Bellingham Health1050 Larrabee Ave Ste 204, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 756-9793Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
I've been a patient of Bonnie Sprague, ARNP for years. I've found her to be caring, thorough, kind and professional. That's why I've been coming back and recommending her to friends who need a great medical professional. The office wait is usually short, the main receptionist is efficient and small-town friendly. Bonnie makes sure all my health needs are addressed and refers me to the best foot doc, PT's when I need a specialist. She rocks at her profession!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Seattle Pacific University, School Of Healthscience, Postgraduate Courses For Arnp Certification
- SEATTLE PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
Bonnie Sprague has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Bonnie Sprague accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bonnie Sprague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Bonnie Sprague. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnie Sprague.
