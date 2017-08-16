See All Nurse Practitioners in Bellingham, WA
Bonnie Sprague, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bonnie Sprague, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Seattle Pacific University, School Of Healthscience, Postgraduate Courses For Arnp Certification and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.

Bonnie Sprague works at Bellingham Health in Bellingham, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bellingham Health
    1050 Larrabee Ave Ste 204, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 756-9793
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Menstruation
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Resistance Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 16, 2017
    I've been a patient of Bonnie Sprague, ARNP for years. I've found her to be caring, thorough, kind and professional. That's why I've been coming back and recommending her to friends who need a great medical professional. The office wait is usually short, the main receptionist is efficient and small-town friendly. Bonnie makes sure all my health needs are addressed and refers me to the best foot doc, PT's when I need a specialist. She rocks at her profession!
    Seattle, WA — Aug 16, 2017
    About Bonnie Sprague, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659331791
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Seattle Pacific University, School Of Healthscience, Postgraduate Courses For Arnp Certification
    Undergraduate School
    • SEATTLE PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bonnie Sprague, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonnie Sprague is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bonnie Sprague has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Bonnie Sprague has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bonnie Sprague works at Bellingham Health in Bellingham, WA. View the full address on Bonnie Sprague’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Bonnie Sprague. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnie Sprague.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonnie Sprague, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonnie Sprague appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

