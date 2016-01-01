See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Bonnie Warner, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Bonnie Warner, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Bonnie Warner, APRN

Bonnie Warner, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Bonnie Warner works at Kemper & Kemper in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
Liudmila Rodriguez Mena, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Carole Buhts, MSN
Carole Buhts, MSN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Mary Pawley, RN
Mary Pawley, RN
5.0 (5)
View Profile

Bonnie Warner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kemper Kemper Mds Llp
    4500 Churchman Ave, Louisville, KY 40215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 361-1389
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Bonnie Warner?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Bonnie Warner, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Bonnie Warner, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Bonnie Warner to family and friends

    Bonnie Warner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Bonnie Warner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bonnie Warner, APRN.

    About Bonnie Warner, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013200534
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bonnie Warner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Bonnie Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bonnie Warner works at Kemper & Kemper in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Bonnie Warner’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Bonnie Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnie Warner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonnie Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonnie Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Bonnie Warner, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.