Dr. Bonny Shapin, PHD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Bonny Shapin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bonny Shapin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Claremont, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 415 W Foothill Blvd Ste 212, Claremont, CA 91711 Directions (909) 921-3828
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend. Takes time to listen and get an understanding of issues, Never is instant. Patient. Shows great concern for patients well-being.
About Dr. Bonny Shapin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1447540299
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.