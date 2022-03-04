Bonnye Garman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonnye Garman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bonnye Garman, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bonnye Garman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch.
Bonnye Garman works at
Locations
Optum Primary & Urgent Care600 S 21st St Ste 201, Colorado Springs, CO 80904 Directions (719) 522-1133Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, attentive, listens to my concerns, the best I could ask for. Very thorough taking care of all my health needs.
About Bonnye Garman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1003824251
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas, Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Bonnye Garman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Bonnye Garman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bonnye Garman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Bonnye Garman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnye Garman.
