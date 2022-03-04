See All Physicians Assistants in Colorado Springs, CO
Bonnye Garman, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Bonnye Garman, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bonnye Garman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch.

Bonnye Garman works at Optum in Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Optum Primary & Urgent Care
    600 S 21st St Ste 201, Colorado Springs, CO 80904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 522-1133
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Bonnye Garman?

    Mar 04, 2022
    Compassionate, attentive, listens to my concerns, the best I could ask for. Very thorough taking care of all my health needs.
    Christine Jensen — Mar 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Bonnye Garman, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Bonnye Garman, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Bonnye Garman to family and friends

    Bonnye Garman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Bonnye Garman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bonnye Garman, PA.

    About Bonnye Garman, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003824251
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas, Houston
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bonnye Garman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bonnye Garman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bonnye Garman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Bonnye Garman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bonnye Garman works at Optum in Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Bonnye Garman’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Bonnye Garman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bonnye Garman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bonnye Garman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bonnye Garman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Bonnye Garman, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.