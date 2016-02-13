Overview of Boriana Ianakiev, CNM

Boriana Ianakiev, CNM is a Midwife in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Midwifery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Boriana Ianakiev works at Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason in Seattle, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.