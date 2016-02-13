See All Nurse Midwives in Seattle, WA
Boriana Ianakiev, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Boriana Ianakiev, CNM

Boriana Ianakiev, CNM is a Midwife in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Midwifery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Boriana Ianakiev works at Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason in Seattle, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Boriana Ianakiev's Office Locations

    Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason
    1201 Terry Ave # 9, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Boriana Ianakiev, CNM

    • Midwifery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Bulgarian and Spanish
    • Female
    • 1588843791
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Boriana Ianakiev, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Boriana Ianakiev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Boriana Ianakiev has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Boriana Ianakiev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Boriana Ianakiev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Boriana Ianakiev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Boriana Ianakiev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Boriana Ianakiev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

