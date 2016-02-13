Boriana Ianakiev, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Boriana Ianakiev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Boriana Ianakiev, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Boriana Ianakiev, CNM
Boriana Ianakiev, CNM is a Midwife in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Midwifery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Boriana Ianakiev works at
Boriana Ianakiev's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason1201 Terry Ave # 9, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
-
2
Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Boriana Ianakiev?
Very knowledgeable and caring!
About Boriana Ianakiev, CNM
- Midwifery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian and Spanish
- Female
- 1588843791
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Boriana Ianakiev has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Boriana Ianakiev accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Boriana Ianakiev using Healthline FindCare.
Boriana Ianakiev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Boriana Ianakiev works at
Boriana Ianakiev speaks Bulgarian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Boriana Ianakiev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Boriana Ianakiev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Boriana Ianakiev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Boriana Ianakiev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.