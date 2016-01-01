Bosede Adedire has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bosede Adedire
Overview of Bosede Adedire
Bosede Adedire is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Bosede Adedire's Office Locations
- 1 1721 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 104, Baltimore, MD 21217 Directions (443) 653-9188
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Bosede Adedire
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477925030
Frequently Asked Questions
Bosede Adedire accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Bosede Adedire. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bosede Adedire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bosede Adedire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bosede Adedire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.