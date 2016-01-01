Boseung Halliwell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Boseung Halliwell, PNP
Overview of Boseung Halliwell, PNP
Boseung Halliwell, PNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Evanston, IL.
Boseung Halliwell works at
Boseung Halliwell's Office Locations
-
1
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 425-6400Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Boseung Halliwell?
About Boseung Halliwell, PNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558676221
Frequently Asked Questions
Boseung Halliwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Boseung Halliwell works at
Boseung Halliwell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Boseung Halliwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Boseung Halliwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Boseung Halliwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.