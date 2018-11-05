Bowman Smelko accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bowman Smelko, PSY
Overview
Bowman Smelko, PSY is a Psychologist in Helena, MT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1225 Birch St, Helena, MT 59601 Directions (406) 443-2977
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bowman Smelko?
I am a colleague of Dr. Smelko's, and greatly value the his insight and the care and respect with which he treats our shared patients.
About Bowman Smelko, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1679790042
Frequently Asked Questions
Bowman Smelko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Bowman Smelko. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bowman Smelko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bowman Smelko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bowman Smelko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.