Boyce Tankersley, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Boyce Tankersley, NP

Boyce Tankersley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX. 

Boyce Tankersley works at Dr. S. Jeffery Jackson, Internal Medicine, PLLC in Abilene, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Boyce Tankersley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    S. Jeffery Jackson, M.D.
    4716 S 14TH ST, Abilene, TX 79605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 232-8668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 22, 2017
    My wife and I have been seeing Boyce Tankersley for a long time and we think we have the best caregiver in Abilene. He is so very thorough in every aspect of our care. I have been a type 1 diabetic for 27 years and do not have any major problems yet. I can thank Boyce for that because he listens so well and gives me good advice.
    Billy Hale in Anson, Texas — Mar 22, 2017
    About Boyce Tankersley, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568517910
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Boyce Tankersley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Boyce Tankersley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Boyce Tankersley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Boyce Tankersley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Boyce Tankersley works at Dr. S. Jeffery Jackson, Internal Medicine, PLLC in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Boyce Tankersley’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Boyce Tankersley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Boyce Tankersley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Boyce Tankersley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Boyce Tankersley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

