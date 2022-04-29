See All Clinical Psychologists in Medford, OR
Boyd Sherbourne, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Boyd Sherbourne, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Boyd Sherbourne, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Medford, OR. 

Boyd Sherbourne works at Soleil Psychological in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Soleil Psychological LLC
    670 Superior Ct Ste 110, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 944-3938

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Phase of Life Problem Chevron Icon
Pornography Addiction Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Medicare
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Boyd Sherbourne?

    Apr 29, 2022
    Very prompt, helpful and genuine.
    DBH — Apr 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Boyd Sherbourne, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Boyd Sherbourne, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Boyd Sherbourne to family and friends

    Boyd Sherbourne's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Boyd Sherbourne

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Boyd Sherbourne, PSY.

    About Boyd Sherbourne, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144463845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oregon
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Boyd Sherbourne, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Boyd Sherbourne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Boyd Sherbourne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Boyd Sherbourne works at Soleil Psychological in Medford, OR. View the full address on Boyd Sherbourne’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Boyd Sherbourne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Boyd Sherbourne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Boyd Sherbourne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Boyd Sherbourne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Boyd Sherbourne, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.