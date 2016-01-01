Overview of Bracha Jaffe

Bracha Jaffe is a Nurse Practitioner in Levittown, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center.



Bracha Jaffe works at The Woman's Health Pavilion in Levittown, NY with other offices in Howard Beach, NY, Westbury, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.