Bracha Jaffe
Overview of Bracha Jaffe
Bracha Jaffe is a Nurse Practitioner in Levittown, NY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center.
Bracha Jaffe's Office Locations
The Woman's Health Pavilion - Levittown2950 Hempstead Tpke, Levittown, NY 11756 Directions (516) 731-9000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
The Woman's Health Pavilion - Howard Beach8212 151st Ave, Howard Beach, NY 11414 Directions (718) 843-6300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
The Woman's Health Pavilion - Westbury372 Post Ave, Westbury, NY 11590 Directions (516) 333-1444Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pm
The Woman's Health Pavilion10933 71st Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 263-1963Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Bracha Jaffe
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1053893750
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
