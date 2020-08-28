Dr. Brad Hayes, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Hayes, DC
Overview
Dr. Brad Hayes, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with Fred Stoner Chiropractic Offices
Dr. Hayes works at
Locations
-
1
Chiropractic Doctors Inc.6717 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 492-0087
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes?
Dr. Brad Hayes has been my chiropractor for many years, and when I'm in pain and go to see him , he is always able to get me "ready for the day". He stays up to date on techniques and attends and teaches at seminars. Dr. Hayes is always optimistic, and his personality puts one at ease.
About Dr. Brad Hayes, DC
- Chiropractic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1467480822
Education & Certifications
- Fred Stoner Chiropractic Offices
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.