Dr. Brad Hayes, DC

Chiropractic Sports Medicine
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Brad Hayes, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Tulsa, OK. They completed their residency with Fred Stoner Chiropractic Offices

Dr. Hayes works at Chiropractic Doctors Inc. in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chiropractic Doctors Inc.
    6717 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 492-0087

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Injury
Back Pain
Elbow Disorders
Ankle Injury
Back Pain
Elbow Disorders

Treatment frequency



Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Release Therapy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 28, 2020
    Dr. Brad Hayes has been my chiropractor for many years, and when I'm in pain and go to see him , he is always able to get me "ready for the day". He stays up to date on techniques and attends and teaches at seminars. Dr. Hayes is always optimistic, and his personality puts one at ease.
    Sharon Cairns — Aug 28, 2020
    About Dr. Brad Hayes, DC

    • Chiropractic Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1467480822
    Education & Certifications

    • Fred Stoner Chiropractic Offices
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brad Hayes, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayes works at Chiropractic Doctors Inc. in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Hayes’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

