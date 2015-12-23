Dr. Bradley Beckwith, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckwith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Beckwith, PSY.D
Dr. Bradley Beckwith, PSY.D is a Forensic Psychologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Forensic Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from CHESTNUT HILL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Forensic Treamtent Services1501 E Pennsylvania St, Allentown, PA 18109 Directions (610) 433-1529
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
It was difficult to get an appointment with him, but when I actually met Dr. Beckwith, I felt very at ease. Very relatable and made me feel better in talking about some sensitive stuff. I felt better after leaving our first session which is kind of a big deal for me. I don't trust many people, but he was warm off the bat.
- Forensic Psychology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1225375249
- Forensic Treament Services
- Trenton Psychiatric Hosp
- CHESTNUT HILL COLLEGE
- Mansfield University
Dr. Beckwith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckwith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckwith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckwith. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckwith.
