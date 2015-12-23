Overview

Dr. Bradley Beckwith, PSY.D is a Forensic Psychologist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Forensic Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from CHESTNUT HILL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Beckwith works at Valliere and Conseling Associates in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.