See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Bradley Church, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Bradley Church, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bradley Church, OD

Dr. Bradley Church, OD is an Optometrist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Church works at Premier Eyecare, Fredericksburg, VA in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Hettler, OD
Dr. David Hettler, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Kurt Finney, OD
Dr. Kurt Finney, OD
4.3 (4)
View Profile

Dr. Church's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Eyecare
    230 Butler Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 402-2399

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blepharitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Meibomitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Disturbance Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Hallucinations Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Church?

    Oct 11, 2021
    Very personal and informative. Excellent experience. My mother, husband and I are all patients of his.
    Deborah H Bliss — Oct 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bradley Church, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bradley Church, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Church to family and friends

    Dr. Church's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Church

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bradley Church, OD.

    About Dr. Bradley Church, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790762821
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southern College of Optometry
    Residency
    Internship
    • Omega Eye Center, Jackson, Tn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Tech
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bradley Church, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Church is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Church has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Church has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Church works at Premier Eyecare, Fredericksburg, VA in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Church’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Church. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Church.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Church, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Church appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bradley Church, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.