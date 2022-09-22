See All Clinical Pathologists & Anatomic Pathologists in Auburn, WA
Dr. Bradley Frederickson, OD

Pathology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bradley Frederickson, OD is a Pathology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Pathology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University College of Optometry and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Frederickson works at Evergreen Eye Center in Auburn, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Auburn Office
    700 M St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Federal Way Office
    34719 6th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network of WA
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 22, 2022
    Excellent. I currently have no issues so the appointment went swiftly. I’ve seen Dr. Frederickson for about 20 years and feel vey confident with his decisions and service.
    Victoria — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Bradley Frederickson, OD

    Specialties
    • Pathology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1174631899
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cataract and Refractive Surgery Of Nevada
    Internship
    • Madigan Army Mc-
    Medical Education
    • Pacific University College of Optometry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

