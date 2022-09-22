Dr. Bradley Frederickson, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Frederickson, OD
Overview
Dr. Bradley Frederickson, OD is a Pathology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Pathology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University College of Optometry and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Auburn Office700 M St NE, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions
Federal Way Office34719 6th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network of WA
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I currently have no issues so the appointment went swiftly. I’ve seen Dr. Frederickson for about 20 years and feel vey confident with his decisions and service.
About Dr. Bradley Frederickson, OD
- Pathology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1174631899
Education & Certifications
- Cataract and Refractive Surgery Of Nevada
- Madigan Army Mc-
- Pacific University College of Optometry
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederickson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederickson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Frederickson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Frederickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Frederickson speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederickson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederickson.
