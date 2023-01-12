Bradley Packer is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bradley Packer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bradley Packer
Overview of Bradley Packer
Bradley Packer is an Optometrist in Prescott Valley, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Yavapai Eye Care7840 E State Route 69 # A5A, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Directions (928) 775-9393Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Location has changed clinic is now at 7763 E Florentine Rd Prescott Valley AZ 86314
About Bradley Packer
- Optometry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Veteran's Hosp
- Southern College of Optometry
- Brigham Young University
Bradley Packer speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Bradley Packer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bradley Packer.
