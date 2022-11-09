Overview

Dr. Bradley Singer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mary Lanning Healthcare.



Dr. Singer works at HEARTLAND PAIN CLINICS GRAND ISLAND in Grand Island, NE with other offices in Kearney, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.