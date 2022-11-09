Dr. Bradley Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bradley Singer, MD
Dr. Bradley Singer, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Med-care Inc.603 N Diers Ave Ste 2, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 398-1147
Heartland Health Therapy826 N Diers Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 708-2826Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Platte Valley Pain Care PC2908 W 39th St Ste D, Kearney, NE 68845 Directions (308) 455-8023
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Aetna
I am a PT at Esslinger Physical Therapy, and he has done so much for our patients!
About Dr. Bradley Singer, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1407054711
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center-Pain Management
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Singer accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.