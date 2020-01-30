Bradley Todd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bradley Todd, PA
Overview
Bradley Todd, PA is a Physician Assistant in Saginaw, MI.
Bradley Todd works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health Delivery Inc229 Gallagher St, Saginaw, MI 48601 Directions (989) 755-3619
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bradley Todd?
Brad is amazing! He cares about his patients and their well being. He spends adequate time with each patient and you are not just a number! He’s very thorough and will listen to you. He’s compassionate with his work and wants to help solve your problems.
About Bradley Todd, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1134665011
Frequently Asked Questions
Bradley Todd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bradley Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bradley Todd works at
Bradley Todd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bradley Todd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bradley Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bradley Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.