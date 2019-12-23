See All Physicians Assistants in Peoria, AZ
Brady Nelson, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brady Nelson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brady Nelson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Peoria, AZ. 

Brady Nelson works at Valley Arthritis Care in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Arthritis Care - Peoria
    13943 N 91st Ave Ste I, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 815-2690
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brady Nelson?

    Dec 23, 2019
    Absolutely would recommend Dr Brady Nelson. I have always walked out of his office knowing he has my best interest and is doing everything he can to provide me proper care.
    Annmarie P. — Dec 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brady Nelson, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Brady Nelson, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brady Nelson to family and friends

    Brady Nelson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brady Nelson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brady Nelson, PA-C.

    About Brady Nelson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922103407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brady Nelson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brady Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brady Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Brady Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brady Nelson works at Valley Arthritis Care in Peoria, AZ. View the full address on Brady Nelson’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Brady Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brady Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brady Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brady Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brady Nelson, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.