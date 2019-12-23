Brady Nelson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brady Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brady Nelson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brady Nelson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Peoria, AZ.
Brady Nelson works at
Locations
1
Valley Arthritis Care - Peoria13943 N 91st Ave Ste I, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 815-2690
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely would recommend Dr Brady Nelson. I have always walked out of his office knowing he has my best interest and is doing everything he can to provide me proper care.
About Brady Nelson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1922103407
Frequently Asked Questions
Brady Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Brady Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brady Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Brady Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brady Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brady Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brady Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.