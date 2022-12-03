See All Family Doctors in Holland, MI
Branden Bruhn, FNP-C

Family Medicine
4.8 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Branden Bruhn, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Holland, MI. 

Branden Bruhn works at SHMG Internal Medicine & Family Medicine - Holland in Holland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Internal Medicine & Family Medicine - Holland
    588 E Lakewood Blvd # 1, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 494-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • Mercy Health - Mercy Campus
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Branden Bruhn, FNP-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1669411088
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Branden Bruhn, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Branden Bruhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Branden Bruhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Branden Bruhn works at SHMG Internal Medicine & Family Medicine - Holland in Holland, MI. View the full address on Branden Bruhn’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Branden Bruhn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Branden Bruhn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Branden Bruhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Branden Bruhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

