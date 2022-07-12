See All Nurse Practitioners in Jupiter, FL
Brandi Bivens, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brandi Bivens, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Brandi Bivens, ARNP

Brandi Bivens, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jupiter, FL. 

Brandi Bivens works at Jupiter Family in Jupiter, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Brandi Bivens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jupiter Family Healthcare PA
    4600 Military Trl Ste 115, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 776-5252
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Brandi Bivens?

Jul 12, 2022
Excellent experience, not rushed Would recommend!
Richard — Jul 12, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Brandi Bivens, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Brandi Bivens, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Brandi Bivens to family and friends

Brandi Bivens' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Brandi Bivens

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brandi Bivens, ARNP.

About Brandi Bivens, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669901401
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Brandi Bivens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Brandi Bivens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brandi Bivens works at Jupiter Family in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Brandi Bivens’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Brandi Bivens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandi Bivens.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandi Bivens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandi Bivens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Brandi Bivens, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.