Dr. Brandi Buchanan, DO

Clinical Neuropsychology
3.3 (43)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brandi Buchanan, DO

Dr. Brandi Buchanan, DO is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Greenville, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Buchanan works at Greenville Office in Greenville, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Buchanan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greenville Office
    2411 Wesley St, Greenville, TX 75401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 620-5580
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Rockwall Office
    1101 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 620-5580
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunt Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
Autism
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Neurocognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurodevelopmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Mar 02, 2022
    We had a great experience meeting with Dr. Buchanan. She was very nice and pleasant. She answered every question we had. I would recommend her to anyone.
    About Dr. Brandi Buchanan, DO

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neuropsychology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659761625
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ludden Group
    Internship
    • Johnson Neuropsychology
    Medical Education
    • Walden University
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandi Buchanan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

