Dr. Brandi Buchanan, DO
Overview of Dr. Brandi Buchanan, DO
Dr. Brandi Buchanan, DO is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Greenville, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Walden University and is affiliated with Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Buchanan works at
Dr. Buchanan's Office Locations
Greenville Office2411 Wesley St, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (214) 620-5580Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Rockwall Office1101 Ridge Rd, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (214) 620-5580Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We had a great experience meeting with Dr. Buchanan. She was very nice and pleasant. She answered every question we had. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Brandi Buchanan, DO
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Ludden Group
- Johnson Neuropsychology
- Walden University
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchanan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchanan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchanan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.