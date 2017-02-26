See All Nurse Practitioners in Oklahoma City, OK
Brandi Kammerer, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Brandi Kammerer, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Brandi Kammerer works at Precision Care Chiropractic in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pricision Care Chiropractic
    2716 SW 44TH ST, Oklahoma City, OK 73119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 778-0700
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 26, 2017
    Brandi is amazing! She alway makes time to listen to her patients and answer questions. She's honest and dependable. We need more providers like her in healthcare.
    Angela in Moore, ok — Feb 26, 2017
    About Brandi Kammerer, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558682989
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandi Kammerer, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandi Kammerer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brandi Kammerer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandi Kammerer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandi Kammerer works at Precision Care Chiropractic in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Brandi Kammerer’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Brandi Kammerer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandi Kammerer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandi Kammerer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandi Kammerer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

