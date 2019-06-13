Brandi Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brandi Martinez, CNP
Offers telehealth
Brandi Martinez, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Melvin S Gale MD and Associates2135 Dana Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45207 Directions (513) 241-1811
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
She has been a wonderful provider to me over the past year. It is difficult to find a responsive psychiatric provider in Cincinnati, but this has not been an issue with NP Demmons. She is very knowledgeable about medications and I have been pleased with all of her recommendations. I recommend her to others because she is very professional, kind and genuinely cares about her patients.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679929111
Brandi Martinez accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandi Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
