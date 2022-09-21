See All Nurse Practitioners in Greenville, SC
Brandi Ruffo, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Brandi Ruffo, APRN

Brandi Ruffo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC. 

Brandi Ruffo works at Internal Medicine-Maxwell Pointe in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brandi Ruffo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine-Maxwell Pointe
    3907 S HIGHWAY 14, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 522-1300
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2022
    I have been a patient of Brandi's for almost 7 years. She goes above and beyond to help her patients, and you can tell she truly cares. She is very knowledgeable and truly listens and tries to help you find answers.
    Katie — Sep 21, 2022
    Photo: Brandi Ruffo, APRN
    About Brandi Ruffo, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770954257
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandi Ruffo, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandi Ruffo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brandi Ruffo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandi Ruffo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandi Ruffo works at Internal Medicine-Maxwell Pointe in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Brandi Ruffo’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Brandi Ruffo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandi Ruffo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandi Ruffo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandi Ruffo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
