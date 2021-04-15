See All Family Doctors in Broken Arrow, OK
Brandi Shell, FNP-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Brandi Shell, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. 

Brandi Shell works at Broken Arrow Urgent Care, Premiere in Broken Arrow, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broken Arrow Urgent Care
    1130 E Lansing St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 258-9111
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Apr 15, 2021
    Dr Brandi was so so good. Took the time to listen to me and explained what was going on and what could be done about it. Thank you so much Dr Brandi!
    About Brandi Shell, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952916645
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandi Shell, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandi Shell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brandi Shell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandi Shell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandi Shell works at Broken Arrow Urgent Care, Premiere in Broken Arrow, OK. View the full address on Brandi Shell’s profile.

    Brandi Shell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brandi Shell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandi Shell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandi Shell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

