Brandi Valenzuela, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Brandi Valenzuela, PA

Brandi Valenzuela, PA is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UTMB-Galvstn.

Brandi Valenzuela works at Willowbrook Medical Center/ Quoc Le, M.D.,PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Brandi Valenzuela's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Willowbrook Medical Group
    18310 State Highway 249 Ste 100, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 29, 2020
    My experience with Dr. Brandi Valenzuela was awesome. Every time if go there is no wait time, Dr. Brandi is very patient and always shows concern and respect for her patients. I am so Blessed to have found this doctor and I will continue seeing her from now on.
    JC — Feb 29, 2020
    About Brandi Valenzuela, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104001239
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UTMB-Galvstn
