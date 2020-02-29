Brandi Valenzuela, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandi Valenzuela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brandi Valenzuela, PA
Overview of Brandi Valenzuela, PA
Brandi Valenzuela, PA is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UTMB-Galvstn.
Brandi Valenzuela works at
Brandi Valenzuela's Office Locations
-
1
Willowbrook Medical Group18310 State Highway 249 Ste 100, Houston, TX 77070 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brandi Valenzuela?
My experience with Dr. Brandi Valenzuela was awesome. Every time if go there is no wait time, Dr. Brandi is very patient and always shows concern and respect for her patients. I am so Blessed to have found this doctor and I will continue seeing her from now on.
About Brandi Valenzuela, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1104001239
Education & Certifications
- UTMB-Galvstn
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandi Valenzuela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brandi Valenzuela accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandi Valenzuela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brandi Valenzuela works at
7 patients have reviewed Brandi Valenzuela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandi Valenzuela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandi Valenzuela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandi Valenzuela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.