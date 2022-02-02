See All Nurse Practitioners in Chattanooga, TN
Brandie Hamlen, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Brandie Hamlen, ARNP

Brandie Hamlen, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Brandie Hamlen works at Chattanooga Skin And Cancer Clinic in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Brandie Hamlen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chattanooga Skin & Cancer Clinic
    6141 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 899-2700
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Brandie Hamlen, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598272189
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandie Hamlen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandie Hamlen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandie Hamlen works at Chattanooga Skin And Cancer Clinic in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Brandie Hamlen’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Brandie Hamlen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandie Hamlen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandie Hamlen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandie Hamlen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

