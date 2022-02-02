Brandie Hamlen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brandie Hamlen, ARNP
Overview of Brandie Hamlen, ARNP
Brandie Hamlen, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Brandie Hamlen's Office Locations
Chattanooga Skin & Cancer Clinic6141 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 899-2700
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend. Solved my issue within two visits. Did a biopsy when I had been to four other doctors. I would definitely recommend and will be back if needed
About Brandie Hamlen, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598272189
Brandie Hamlen accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandie Hamlen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Brandie Hamlen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandie Hamlen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandie Hamlen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandie Hamlen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.