Brandie Strange

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Brandie Strange

Brandie Strange is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Brandie Strange works at North Care in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brandie Strange's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Variety Care At Northcare Adults
    2617 General Pershing Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 858-2700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Chronic Diseases
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Chronic Diseases
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Chronic Diseases

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Dec 19, 2020
    I have been going to Brandie Strange for several years now and she has always been great !. Rebecca Rowell, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
    — Dec 19, 2020
    Photo: Brandie Strange
    About Brandie Strange

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1699102616
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandie Strange is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandie Strange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brandie Strange has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandie Strange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandie Strange works at North Care in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Brandie Strange’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Brandie Strange. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandie Strange.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandie Strange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandie Strange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

