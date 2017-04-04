See All Chiropractors in Canton, OH
Dr. Brandon Blood, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brandon Blood, DC is a Chiropractor in Canton, OH. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Lutheran Hospital.

Dr. Blood works at Apex Physical Medicine in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Apex Physical Medicine
    3684 Dressler Rd NW Ste 2B, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 479-9193
  2. 2
    Apex Physical Medicine Inc
    4883 Dressler Rd NW Ste 100, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 834-2537

Hospital Affiliations
  • Lutheran Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Exercise Program Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • The Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 04, 2017
    I suffer from Fibromyalgia, Sciatica and Degenerative Disc Disease. I've seen many Chiropractors throughout my life and wish that I would have found Dr. Blood and his staff many years ago. My health and pain both have made a complete turn around for the best. I have to say he is the first Chiro to cater to my needs but at the same time look out for my best healthcare interests. His staff are all energetic and very personable. If your in need of a Chiropractor, I would highly recommend his office
    David in Louisville , OH — Apr 04, 2017
    About Dr. Brandon Blood, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225186380
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brandon Blood, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blood works at Apex Physical Medicine in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Blood’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

