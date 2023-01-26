See All Otolaryngologists in Avon, IN
Brandon Boyd, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brandon Boyd, PA-C

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (26)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brandon Boyd, PA-C is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Avon, IN. 

Brandon Boyd works at Ascension Medical Group Avon Ear Nose Throat & Allergy in Avon, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD
Dr. Matthew Carlson, MD
4.4 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Janalee Stokken, MD
Dr. Janalee Stokken, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD
Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD
4.4 (28)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Avon Ear Nose Throat & Allergy
    1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 254, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 283-1056
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brandon Boyd?

    Jan 26, 2023
    Very good and helpful.
    Michael Leppert — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brandon Boyd, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Brandon Boyd, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brandon Boyd to family and friends

    Brandon Boyd's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brandon Boyd

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brandon Boyd, PA-C.

    About Brandon Boyd, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134503790
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandon Boyd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandon Boyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandon Boyd works at Ascension Medical Group Avon Ear Nose Throat & Allergy in Avon, IN. View the full address on Brandon Boyd’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Brandon Boyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandon Boyd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandon Boyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandon Boyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brandon Boyd, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.