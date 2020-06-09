Dr. Brandon Brock, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brandon Brock, DC
Overview
Dr. Brandon Brock, DC is a Chiropractor in Irving, TX. They graduated from Duke University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 105 Decker Ct Ste 120, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (214) 771-8885
CellMed Regenerative Medicine12840 Hillcrest Plz Dr Ste E104, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 708-4100
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Gallagher Basset
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wausau Benefits
Ratings & Reviews
Could not have asked for a better Doctor. Explained procedures very well, answered any questions I had, made me feel comfortable. Highly recommend Dr Brock and his staff. All physicians should take a lesson from him!!
About Dr. Brandon Brock, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1720125305
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
Dr. Brock accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
