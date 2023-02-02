Brandon Faulkner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Brandon Faulkner, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Brandon Faulkner, APRN
Brandon Faulkner, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Smith, AR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandon Faulkner's Office Locations
- 1 302 N GREENWOOD AVE, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (501) 776-7130
- Ambetter
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend anyone to visit Dr. Brandon.
About Brandon Faulkner, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710381082
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandon Faulkner accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandon Faulkner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Brandon Faulkner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandon Faulkner.
