Neurology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Brandon Ito, PA-C

Brandon Ito, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Meriden, CT. They graduated from Bryant University|University of Illinois and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.

Brandon Ito works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brandon Ito's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    455 Lewis Ave Ste 221, Meriden, CT 06451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 694-8550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midstate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Concussion
Migraine
Neuromuscular Diseases
Concussion
Migraine
Neuromuscular Diseases

Concussion Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure

About Brandon Ito, PA-C

  • Neurology
  • English
  • 1962022129
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Bryant University|University of Illinois
