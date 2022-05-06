Brandon Mackenzie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brandon Mackenzie, PA
Overview
Brandon Mackenzie, PA is a Physician Assistant in Troy, MI.
Brandon Mackenzie works at
Locations
-
1
Larry John Rich Service Co44199 Dequindre Rd Ste 250, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 879-8441
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brandon Mackenzie?
Very thorough and personable. He is Dr Vibert’s PA and they are a top notch orthopedic team.
About Brandon Mackenzie, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1659349348
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandon Mackenzie accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandon Mackenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brandon Mackenzie has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brandon Mackenzie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandon Mackenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandon Mackenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.