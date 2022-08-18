See All Physicians Assistants in Lakeland, FL
Brandon McDuffie, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.6 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Brandon McDuffie, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Lakeland, FL. 

Brandon McDuffie works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lakeland in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lakeland
    202 Lake Miriam Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 410-6436
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Plant City
    1702 Walden Village Ct, Plant City, FL 33566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Brandon McDuffie, PA-C

    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • Male
    • 1225289168
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandon McDuffie, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandon McDuffie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brandon McDuffie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandon McDuffie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Brandon McDuffie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandon McDuffie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandon McDuffie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandon McDuffie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

