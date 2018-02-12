See All Clinical Psychologists in Aiea, HI
Brandon McNichols Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brandon McNichols

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Brandon McNichols is a Clinical Psychologist in Aiea, HI. 

Brandon McNichols works at Steven R. Taketa Psy.d. LLC in Aiea, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven R. Taketa Psy.d. LLC
    99-128 Aiea Heights Dr Ste 109, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 554-2867
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brandon McNichols?

    Feb 12, 2018
    He is super good and understanding. I was a little hesitant since I never tried anything like this before but he was very reassuring. I’ve referred a few other family members to him and he’s helped the too. His waiting room is a different but can’t fault him for that.
    — Feb 12, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brandon McNichols
    How would you rate your experience with Brandon McNichols?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brandon McNichols to family and friends

    Brandon McNichols' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brandon McNichols

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brandon McNichols.

    About Brandon McNichols

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659816684
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandon McNichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandon McNichols works at Steven R. Taketa Psy.d. LLC in Aiea, HI. View the full address on Brandon McNichols’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Brandon McNichols. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brandon McNichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandon McNichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandon McNichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brandon McNichols?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.