Brandon Still, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Brandon Still, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Brandon Still, MSN
Brandon Still, MSN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Clermont, FL.
Brandon Still works at
Brandon Still's Office Locations
Lake America Family Physicians LLC865 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 432-3939
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brandon is absolutely amazing! I have a lot of anxiety when visiting the doctors office. He puts my mind at ease and has taken the time to help me figure out the right course of treatment with any and all of my health needs. He truly listens and will advocate for his patient. I can’t put into words how much I appreciate him. I am so thankful to have such a wonderful provider!!
About Brandon Still, MSN
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lake America Family Physicians
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandon Still has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brandon Still accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandon Still has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brandon Still has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brandon Still.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandon Still, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandon Still appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.