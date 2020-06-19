See All Nurse Practitioners in Clermont, FL
Brandon Still, MSN

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Brandon Still, MSN

Brandon Still, MSN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Clermont, FL. 

Brandon Still works at Lake America Family Physicians in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brandon Still's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake America Family Physicians LLC
    865 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 432-3939

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Suture Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 19, 2020
    Rhonda- ASHLEY — Jun 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Brandon Still, MSN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215408604
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lake America Family Physicians
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brandon Still, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandon Still is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brandon Still has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brandon Still has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brandon Still works at Lake America Family Physicians in Clermont, FL. View the full address on Brandon Still’s profile.

    Brandon Still has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brandon Still.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandon Still, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandon Still appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

