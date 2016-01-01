See All Physicians Assistants in Huntington Beach, CA
Brandon Stutz, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
4 years of experience

Overview

Brandon Stutz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from California Baptist University.

Brandon Stutz works at Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists
    17822 Beach Blvd Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 545-5550
    Orange Office
    705 W La Veta Ave Ste 111, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 545-5550
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Huntington Beach Office
    18682 Beach Blvd Ste 120, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 545-5550
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intermittent Explosive Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • Cigna
    • Greater Newport Physicians
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Memorial Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Prime Health Services
    • Regal Medical Group
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Brandon Stutz, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 4 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316588734
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California Baptist University
