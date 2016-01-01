Brandon Stutz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brandon Stutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brandon Stutz, PA-C
Overview
Brandon Stutz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from California Baptist University.
Brandon Stutz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists17822 Beach Blvd Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 545-5550
-
2
Orange Office705 W La Veta Ave Ste 111, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 545-5550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Huntington Beach Office18682 Beach Blvd Ste 120, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 545-5550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- Cigna
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Health Net
- Humana
- Memorial Care
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prime Health Services
- Regal Medical Group
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brandon Stutz?
About Brandon Stutz, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1316588734
Education & Certifications
- California Baptist University
Frequently Asked Questions
Brandon Stutz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brandon Stutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brandon Stutz works at
Brandon Stutz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brandon Stutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brandon Stutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brandon Stutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.