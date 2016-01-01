Overview

Brandon Stutz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from California Baptist University.



Brandon Stutz works at Pacific Neuropsychiatric Specialists in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.