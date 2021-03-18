Brandon Teeftaller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Brandon Teeftaller, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Brandon Teeftaller, APN
Brandon Teeftaller, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Brandon Teeftaller's Office Locations
- 1 2200 21st Ave S Ste 406, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 301-8681
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing for about 1.5 years now. Things much improved since left old practice. Has good listening skills and empathetic. He is quick to respond to messages/refills usually almost always same day. Also, he has short wait to get my son in also.
About Brandon Teeftaller, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528011426
Frequently Asked Questions
30 patients have reviewed Brandon Teeftaller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
